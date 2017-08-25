INEC Registers 2.3m Voters in First Half of 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 2.3 million persons in its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the first and second quarter of 2017.

The Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to the office Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) in Abuja.

He said: “We have registered 1.8 million Nigerians in the first quarter of the CVR exercise and registered about half a million in the second quarter of the CVR.”

Yakubu said the commission is making arrangement for people with disability with development of software on the new Direct Data Capturing Machine that would capture them during the exercise.

He said that INEC’s strategic and electoral project plans have been validated towards a successful election in 2019.

While commending YIAGA for its effort towards promoting transparency and citizens’ participation through election observation and a better electoral system in Nigeria, the INEC boss reaffirmed the commission’s commitment in working with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for the improved electoral system.

After a brief display on how the #WatchingTheVote team of YIAGA observed the just concluded CVR exercise in Anambra State and how its plans to conduct Pre-election and Election Observation of the upcoming November Gubernatorial elections using statistics and information Technology, Prof Yakubu, said, “I know YIAGA is doing great but with this display, I must say I am overwhelmed and very happy”.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

