Inner roads: Ejigbo LGA awards construction of multiple link road projects

.Moves to block tax leakages, targets 75 percent from IGR

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 27 days assumption in office of the new administration, Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has awarded the rehabilitation of the deplorable Raufu Tijani Road, a link road from Idimu-Ejigbo for immediate construction which is aimed at ensuring smooth movement of traffic around the axis.

Meantime, the council, also unveiled a special tax revenue team, which was created recently, with the aim of reducing the high level of leakages associated with collection of cash by revenue officials.

Chairman of the council, Alhaji Monsurudeen Bello, disclosed this yesterday, during a Town Hall Meeting, which focused on infrastructural development and effective means of generating revenue internally, held at the council’s Secretariat.

Bello, addressing the mammoth crowd, which included; Members of Community Development Associations, CDA, traditional ruler, clerics, traders, stakeholders, among others, stressed the need for a collective responsibility from residents to further engender overall development of the area among other councils in the state.

He reiterated commitment to his campaign promise of ensuring a transparent, evidence-based plan to support infrastructural development with high quality public investment and effective service delivery in all sector.

According to him, “Local councils are systematically designed as close as possible to the people at the grassroot levels with the objective of facilitating development which cannot be achieved by government alone.

“Our roads are in terrible shape, our waterways need urgent attention, and some of our communities are in need of government schools, clinics, among others. Our drainage system is worrisome and shameful while our youths need to be meaningfully engaged.

“I am happy, therefore, to notify you that our administration has awarded the rehabilitation of Raufu Tijani up to Kolawole Sebilli Street, which is about 152 meters in length and Moshalasi Road from Idimu Junction down to Alhaji Obe, which about 540 meteres in length.

“These two link roads which will further ease movement of traffic in Alimosho axis are expected to be completed before the end of December, 2017.”

Bello, explained that the project which had been awarded to a local contractor is to further complement the on-going construction of 181 inner roads already embarked on by the state government.

“This roads links, Lagos-Abeokuta Road, LASU-Iba, Ikotun, Oke-Afa, Ipaja, Ayobo roads, thereby, reduces man-hour loss as result of traffic gridlock, as well as boost business activities of residents in the area,” the council boss stated.

Tax net

While lamenting on the challenges facing the council due to scarce resources, Bello stressed the need for private partnership and cooperation from residents.

His words: “Ejigbo has the potential survive on Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, if the right parameters are set. We are considered weak in our IGR because we do not have comprehensive data on who should pay the approved revenue license fees and permits or the key economic activities that can generate levies.

“It is important for all of us to look inwards and start to engage in resource development in order to fashion out a more effective means of generating revenue while encouraging Public-Private Partnership, PPP, within our locality.

“Today we intend to make Ejigbo LCDA self sufficient so that we can generate at least 75 percent of our revenue from IGR which is achievable through your support and cooperation and by implementing a customized data base with cutting-edge technology methods.”

Unveiling the special tax team, Bello, stressed, “We are willing to partner with you in order to reduce the high level of leakages associated with the collection cash by revenue officials, hence, we have trained and retraining our revenue officers who will from today (Wednesday) be going about their official duties in a uniform for easy identification, thereby, eliminating possible impostor in the process.”

The post Inner roads: Ejigbo LGA awards construction of multiple link road projects appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

