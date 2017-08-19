Inoaghan tasks Sapele/Okpe people on voter’s registration

The Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr Eugene Inoaghan, has advised the people of Sapele and Okpe to take the present registration exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) serious in order not to be disenfranchised during subsequent elections.

He gave the advice when he played host to the president generals of various communities in Sapele council area at his residence in Sapele, lamenting that the figure of those who have registered so far in Sapele and his environs is relatively low.

Mr Inoaghan stressed that an area where there is low voting strength may have low government patronage, for this reason he promised to work with the president generals of various Okpe communities to ensure massive registration of people in various communities.

On his part, Chief Venture Okagbode, president general of Okirhegwren community commended Mr Inaoghan for bringing them together for the progress of the communities, saying that they will work together in ensuring that everybody who is of voting age is registered.

The post Inoaghan tasks Sapele/Okpe people on voter’s registration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

