Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide – The Punch

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide
The Punch
… • Ondo State CP, Mrs. Hilda Harrison; IG, Ibrahim Idris; Akwa Ibom CP, Zubairu Photos: File. • Cop shoots man for picking stolen money. Etim Ekpimah and Peter Dada. A policeman, Abraham Arowogun, attached to the Kajola Police Station, Kajola town, …
Nigeria: Tragedy – Nigeria Police Officer Shoots Superior Dead, Then Jumps Into WellAllAfrica.com
Policeman jumps into well after killing senior colleague in OndoDaily Post Nigeria
Metro Ondo: Police Officer Guns Down Superior After Heated Argument, Jumps Into a WellNigerian Bulletin
The Nation Newspaper –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.