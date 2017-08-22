Inter Milan Confirm Loan Signing Of Joao Cancelo From Valencia

Joao Cancelo has joined Inter Milan, leaving Valencia to make the switch to Serie A.

The Portugal international moves to the club on loan until 30th June 2018 with an option to make the deal permanent.

Joao Cancelo, 23, had a medical with the Nerazzurri on Monday and will wear the No. 7 shirt at San Siro.

He spent three years with Valencia, the first of which was on loan from Benfica, making 91 appearances.

“Inter represent a step forward in my career,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s an historic club and I hope to grow here, contributing to the project. I hope to win a trophy this year.

“The aim is to settle in as quickly as possible, then we’ll try to fight for the Scudetto.

“I am a player who likes to help his teammates and I’ll give my all for Inter. I arrive with the belief I can do well and am ready to give my best for this jersey.”

