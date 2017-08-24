Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Interswitch to hold maiden edition product tech/payment conference, “Interswitch Connect”
Vanguard
Africa Focused digital payments and commerce company, Interswitch has announced its first 7 Solutions Fair/Engagement Platform tagged “Interswitch connect”. It is set to hold on the 14th & 15th of September 2017 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria …

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

