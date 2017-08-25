Intervene In Togo’s Political Crisis – Ablakwa to Nana Addo: – Peace FM Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Intervene In Togo's Political Crisis – Ablakwa to Nana Addo

Posted on Aug 25, 2017


Intervene In Togo's Political Crisis – Ablakwa to Nana Addo:
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North-Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for President Nana Akufo-Addo's intervention in the anti-Gnassingbe protests in the capital town of Togo, Lome. Togo's security …
