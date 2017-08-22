Pages Navigation Menu

Investment inflow into Nigeria rises by 95% to $1.7bn –NBS
The Punch
The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday released the capital importation report, stating that investment inflows into the country rose by 95.02 per cent from $884.1m in the first quarter of this year to $1.79bn in the second quarter. The bureau in
