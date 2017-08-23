Utomi floats $135m commodities exchange – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Utomi floats $135m commodities exchange
The Punch
Integrated Produce City Limited is developing a new agricultural commodities exchange to take advantage of the government's efforts to boost farming output to reduce reliance on oil. The Exchange will be located near the southern city of Benin, about …
Investor injects $135m to boost agric
Nigerian Businessman sets up $135m agricultural commodities exchange in Benin state
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!