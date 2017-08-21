Investors in property on Lekki corridor risk losing money









Persons and groups who have acquired properties along the fast developing Lekki corridor without ascertaining the status of such properties risk not only losing such properties and the money invested, but also prosecution.

The Lagos State Government at the weekend hinted of plans to start the demolition of properties on government’s acquired lands, stressing that the exercise would be carried out without respective to the social status of persons or groups found culpable.

The state decried what it called massive encroachment on acquired lands along the corridor, and directed all persons involved to vacate before the bulldozers are rolled out.

Rotimi Ogunleye, commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, at a stakeholders parley with host communities of the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), said that the “massive encroachment was needless on a land already acquired by government and committed to a project that would bring succour to residents of the state.”

Ogunleye advised members of the public to be wary of dubious advertisements on “land purchase beside the Lekki Free Zone” sponsored by private estate developers, stressing that the 16,347 hectares Lekki free zone land acquired for development by the state government remains a ‘no-go-area’ for any developmental activities other than for the purpose for which it was acquired.

“Any private developer or land speculator deceiving members of the public into purchasing the parcels of land at LFTZ are on their own because the state government will start demolishing all illegal structures already erected within the acquired areas,” he said.

Wasiu Anifowose, his counterpart in the ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, advised potential land buyers to approach the ministry for necessary planning information which he said would be provided free-of-charge.

Anifowoshe also warned that any occupant within government’s acquisition without proper investigation from the Land Bureau and the Surveyor General’s Office stood the risk of losing their money and property.

JOSHUA BASSEY

The post Investors in property on Lekki corridor risk losing money appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

