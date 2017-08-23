INYC to commemorate World Youth Day

By Jeremiah Urowayino

WARRI—The Itsekiri Nation Youth Council, INYC worldwide is set to commemorate the 2017 International World Youth Day with a 3-day program commencing from Friday August 25 with a lecture on the legal fact about Itsekiri home land and presentation of Itsekiri development plan

The P.R.O of comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro-led INYC, Mr Joseph Uwawah made this known in an interview with Journalists yesterday in Warri.

According to Uwawah, the event is billed to take place at Chief Eyewoman Hall GRA, Warri.

Events lined up for the 3-day programme include a lecture by three resource persons Professor Lucky Akaruese, Dr. Ireyefoju and Mr Weyinmi Orighoye, launching of Itsekiri state of the Art National Youth Council secretariat building, launching of Ukumate movie and Award /Gala night.

”The presentation of Itsekiri development plans will unveil discussion on human capital development, higher institution of our own, enterpreneural by the Bank of industry, BoI, social media activism and the need for Itsekiri to have a micro finance Bank,” said Uwawah

The post INYC to commemorate World Youth Day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

