Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iowa State adopts virtual reality headset that detects concussions in real time

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Football, Technology | 0 comments

Eye-Sync, a portable virtual reality device that detects a concussion in less than a minute, holds such promise as a screening tool that Iowa State University announced it was adopting the technology for its sports teams.

The post Iowa State adopts virtual reality headset that detects concussions in real time appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.