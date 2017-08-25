IPO docked for aiding murder suspect’s escape

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Rivers State Police Command, yesterday, arraigned an Investigative Police Officer, IPO, Inspector Johnbosco Okoroeze, aged 34, before a chief magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for allegedly aiding the escape of Ifeanyi Dike from the police custody.

Dike had defiled, killed and cut off vital parts of an eight-year-old girl and was on his way to dispose of her remains when he was accosted by vigilante in Eliozu area of Port Harcourt.

The suspect was paraded at the State Criminal Investigation Department, but disappeared from Police custody.

The IPO handling the matter, who was arrested, is facing a two count-charge of aiding the escape of the suspect and assisting to pervert the course of justice.

In court yesterday, the suspect’s plea was not taken because count one was capital offence.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Sokari Andrew-Jaja said the accused is facing trial for assisting the escape of a suspect from Police custody, and that any person who commits such act is guilty of felony and sentenced to life imprison-ment; and seven years for pervertion of justice.

He declined jurisdiction to hear the first count, but said that he has the jurisdiction to entertain and determine the second.

Andrew-Jaja ordered the court register to remit the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, and urged counsel in the matter to file their addresses on whether bail should be granted.

He remanded the suspect and adjourned till September 14 for adoption of written addresses.

Meanwhile, the accused, who has been relieved of his duty, entered the courtroom in tears.

