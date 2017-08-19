IPOB may plunge Nigeria into another civil war, Lawyers’ Group warns FG – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
IPOB may plunge Nigeria into another civil war, Lawyers' Group warns FG
Vanguard
A GROUP of legal practitioners under the aegis of Anambra State Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, ASLADD, has urged the federal government to commence the investigation of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, without further delay, …
IPOB withdraws threat to stop Anambra election
Of hate speeches and consequences
IPOB may reverse no-election order in Anambra
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!