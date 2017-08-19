IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Withdraws Threat To Stop Anambra Election

Pro-secession group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has withdrawn its threat to stop the conduct of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

The decision was reached after a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Ala-Igbo International Foundation with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

ChannelsTv quoted the leader of the foundation, Professor Uzodinma Nwala, as saying that after much deliberation, which they say is still on-going, IPOB assured the Igbo leaders that it won’t disrupt the November 18 governorship election.

Residents of Anambra state who are eligible to vote have also been told to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of molestation.

The IPOB leader had previously said the election will not hold if the federal government fails to conduct a referendum on Biafra.

“If the federal government does not agree with us on a date for referendum, there will be no elections in the southeast, we are starting with Anambra come November this year. There will be no governorship election in Anambra state,” he had said.

Reacting to this, the Anambra State Police Command vowed to suppress any form of threats ahead of the November 18 Governorship Election in the state.

Apparently peeved by his recent conduct, the Nigerian government has pleaded with a Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail it granted to Kanu, thus returning him to prison.

According to the federal government, Kanu has not only breached the conditions attached to the bail granted him on April 25 this year on health ground, but he has allegedly conducted himself in manners that threaten public peace.

The post IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Withdraws Threat To Stop Anambra Election appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

