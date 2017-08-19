IPOB recants, Anambra governorship election to hold









The November 18 Anambra state governorship election is no longer threatened as pro-secession group recants its position.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, has withdrawn the threat to stop the conduct of the governorship election in the State.

According to Channel TV, the decision was reached after a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Ala-Igbo International Foundation.

The meeting was held with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Leader of the foundation, Professor Uzodinma Nwala, says after much deliberations which they say is still on-going, IPOB has assured the Igbo leaders that it won’t disrupt the November 18 governorship election.

People who are eligible to vote have also been told to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of molestation.

The Ala-Igbo Development Foundation is an Igbo group that brings together Igbo academics, elders, clerics, patriotic public figures, women and youth, both at home and abroad.

It aimed at protecting and ensuring the survival of Ndigbo, their culture and civilisation as well as the development of Igboland.

IPOB had threatened that elections would not hold in the state until a referendum was conducted to determine the future of South East.

The post IPOB recants, Anambra governorship election to hold appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

