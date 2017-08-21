IPOB recants on Anambra governorship

THE NOVEMBER 18 Anambra state governorship election is no longer threatened as prosecession group recants its position. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mr Nnamdi Kanu, has withdrawn the threat to stop the conduct of the governorship election in the State. According to Channel TV, the decision was reached after a meeting organised […]

