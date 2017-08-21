Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB recants on Anambra governorship

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THE NOVEMBER 18 Anambra state governorship election is no longer threatened as prosecession group recants its position. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mr Nnamdi Kanu, has withdrawn the threat to stop the conduct of the governorship election in the State. According to Channel TV, the decision was reached after a meeting organised […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.