IPOB rejects withdrawal of Igbo quit notice

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Lead, News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected the withdrawal of the quit notice issued to Igbo resident in the northern region by the Arewa youth.

The Arewa youth had ordered the Igbo in the north to leave on or before October 1, 2017, but withdrew the notice on Thursday.

Less than 24 hours after the withdrawal, IPOB has urged the Arewa youth to “please stick to the October 1 deadline or else they have no honour”.

Thecable

