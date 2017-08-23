“IPOB will never be violent” – Nnamdi Kanu | WATCH

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Wednesday after a meeting of some south eastern leaders in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Nnamdi Kanu said that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will never engage in any act of violence. Kanu, who is leading IPOB on agitations for secession and consequently, the sovereign state of […]

