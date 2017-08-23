Pages Navigation Menu

“IPOB will never be violent” – Nnamdi Kanu | WATCH

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Wednesday after a meeting of some south eastern leaders in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Nnamdi Kanu said that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will never engage in any act of violence. Kanu, who is leading IPOB on agitations for secession and consequently, the sovereign state of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

