IPOB withdraws threat to stop Anambra election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reportedly withdrawn its threat to stop the November 18 Anambra governorship election following a meeting IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu held with the leadership of a non-governmental organisation, Ala Igbo Development Foundation in Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday.

Kanu, shortly after the meeting said, ““I came because of my respect for elders. IPOB is not a violent group. We are law abiding citizens of the society. What we agreed here today will guide us in the issue of Anambra election. I will go and meet with the leadership of IPOB.”

Eligible voters in Anambra have therefore been advised to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of molestation.

In his speech, the President of Ala Igbo Development Foundation, Professor Uzodimma Nwala, said that it was the first meeting with the IPOB leader on the boycott order on Anambra guber.

Nwala said: “As you see in our midst, you see our brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have come to discuss the issue of mutual concern, especially on Anambra election. We are happy he is here with us.

“As we know the IPOB decision on boycott of election and you know that IPOB is an orgarnised group and the agitations born out of marginalization of the Igbo.

“We are glad he has explained to us the reason they issued the boycott order and that it is not his personal decision but that of the IPOB leadership. We are meeting for the first time and will still meet again. No decision has been taken.”



The post IPOB withdraws threat to stop Anambra election appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

