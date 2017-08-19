IPOB won’t disrupt Anambra Elections – Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has withdrawn its threat to boycott the November 18 Anambra gubernatorial elections. According to Daily Post, this was revealed in Owerri, Imo State, after a meeting between IPOB and Igbo leaders under the Ala-Igbo International Foundation. Uzodinma Nwala, the leader of the Foundation said: After much deliberation, IPOB has assured us […]

