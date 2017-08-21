Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iranian court orders U.S. to Pay $245m to victims of chemical attacks in Iran-Iraq war

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments

An Iranian court ordered the U.S. administration to pay 245 million dollars to the victims of chemical attacks carried out by Saddam Hussein’s forces during the Iran-Iraqi war of 1980 to 1988. Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholam Eje’i told the Fars news agency: “a number of people who have been harmed during the chemical bombing have…

The post Iranian court orders U.S. to Pay $245m to victims of chemical attacks in Iran-Iraq war appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.