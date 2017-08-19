Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IS group claims Russia knife attack, police cast doubt on terror motive – FRANCE 24

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


FRANCE 24

IS group claims Russia knife attack, police cast doubt on terror motive
FRANCE 24
The Islamic State jihadist group on Saturday claimed responsibility after a man stabbed seven people on the street in a Russian city before being shot dead by police, despite investigators saying it was probably not a terrorist attack. "The executor of
ISIS claims responsibility for knife attack that killed at least 7 in RussiaBusiness Insider
Russian Knife Attacker Stabs and Wounds at Least 7 in SiberiaNew York Times
7 hurt in Russia knife attack, terror 'not main angle'Rappler
NEWS.com.au –TIME –RT –Times of India
all 114 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.