Is Monday Public Holiday In Kogi State – (Find Out Here)

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday and Thanksgiving day to commemorate the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London.

A statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said the gesture was in line with the support of the Kogi people for “the renaissance of our nation by Mr. President”.

“We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the Public Holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria,” the statement said.

The Governor thanked people of the state for standing by the President and for trooping to Abuja in thousands to welcome the ‘Lion of Africa’.

The post Is Monday Public Holiday In Kogi State – (Find Out Here) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

