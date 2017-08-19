Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is President Buhari Back To Nigeria Today – (Find Out Here)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Is President Buhari Back To Nigeria Today – (Find Out Here)

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is returning to the country today, after receiving medical attention in London.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017, according to Femi Adesina, the President’s media adviser.

Adesina said Buhari thanked all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge in January this year.

The post Is President Buhari Back To Nigeria Today – (Find Out Here) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.