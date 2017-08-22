Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is this the reform they promised? – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Is this the reform they promised?
The Nation Newspaper
If there are still lingering pretences about what is left of the restructuring of the electricity sector under the so-called Power Sector Reform Act 2005, two developments which emerged from the 18th Monthly Power Sector Stakeholders Meeting hosted by
Fashola: FG to Support Auxiliary Meter Supply with N39bn LoanTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.