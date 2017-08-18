Pages Navigation Menu

Is Trump racist? Inner circle says no – The Straits Times

Posted on Aug 18, 2017


The Straits Times

Is Trump racist? Inner circle says no
The Straits Times
WASHINGTON • Ms Kara Young, a biracial model who dated Mr Donald Trump for two years before he married another model named Ms Melania Knauss, remembers clearly bringing up her race with the real estate tycoon early in their relationship. As with so …
Donald Trump's Ex Girl Friend Reveals Her Relationship With HimInformation Nigeria
Trump's Black Ex-Girlfriend Doesn't Think He's RacistNews One
Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To Derek JeterHelloBeautiful

all 7 news articles »

