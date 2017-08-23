Israel introduces new military drone

Jerusalem – Israel’s Air Force on Wednesday said its new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Hermes 900 had become operational after it underwent series of drills and tests.

The aircraft, nicknamed “The Star,’’ is manufactured by Elbit, an Israel-based weapons and security corporation, and is an improved version of the Hermes 450 UAV.

A statement released by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the equipment was nine meters in length with a wingspan of 16 meters, which can fly with a maximal velocity of 220 km/h.

It can stay in the sky for up to 30 consecutive hours and operate at a maximum altitude of around 9,100 meters.

The main goal in developing the UAV was to double the drone’s carriage capacity, air time, and flight range, the statement said.

Israel first tested the Star in a real-time battle field during its 51-day offensive on the Gaza Strip in 2014, according to the military.

The Star carried out at least one mission in the 51-day deadly campaign before the military returned it to the regular process of absorption in the Air Force. (Xinhua/NAN)

