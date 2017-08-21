It′s Official! Funke Akindele Is Pregnant With Her First Child (Photos)

Funke Akindele Bello is pregnant with her first child. The actress showed off her growing baby bump at the Glo Lafta Fest 2017 that held in Festac, Lagos.

The post It′s Official! Funke Akindele Is Pregnant With Her First Child (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

