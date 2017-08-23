“It All Started With A “Hey”” – Nigerian Lady Finds Love On Instagram And Is About To Get Married. (Photos)

A Nigerian lady, Sylvia Obadike has had her fair share of social media love as she took to her Facebook to share how she met the man who will soon walk her down the aisle… Read her post below: “I use to see posts and gist now am a victim�☺�…….. So lemme give u d real gist…. …

The post “It All Started With A “Hey”” – Nigerian Lady Finds Love On Instagram And Is About To Get Married. (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

