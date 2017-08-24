Pages Navigation Menu

It is too early to judge Buhari – Omobaba [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Ace comedian, Olufemi Fagade, popularly called Omobaba has called on people condemning President Muhammadu Buhari to calm down, as it is too early to do so. In an interview with HipTV, the comedian said change does not happen overnight, as it takes time. He has asked Nigerians to be patient and understanding, adding that fixing […]

