It is too early to judge Buhari – Omobaba [VIDEO]

Ace comedian, Olufemi Fagade, popularly called Omobaba has called on people condemning President Muhammadu Buhari to calm down, as it is too early to do so. In an interview with HipTV, the comedian said change does not happen overnight, as it takes time. He has asked Nigerians to be patient and understanding, adding that fixing […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

