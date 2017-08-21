It Snowed A LOT Around South Africa This Weekend [Images+Videos]

[imagesource:mikegeyer]

We may have sunshine and relatively warm weather this weekend in Cape Town, but elsewhere it was very, very nippy.

There was snowfall recorded in various parts of the country, and not just a light frosting, either.

SA People have put together a decent roundup of the best pictures and videos, and we’ll start with Mike Geyer, the man responsible for that picture up top.

His pictures are of Elliot in the Eastern Cape – poor cows:

These are from the Berghouse and Cottages in Drakensberg, KZN – some superb before and afters:

This video below, via Dean Bannatyne, was actually uploaded to YouTube last Monday (August 14), but it’s worth taking a look at.

Who says you have to head to Europe or the US to get a little powder?

An unprepared mission into the mountains with mates and hoping for the best. We travelled a few hours outside Cape town and managed to score big time. Not expecting much snow, we were blessed with a blanket of snow on the top peak of the mountain. Took a good 3 hour hike to get to the top, but was well worth it and the stoke levels were high.

That’s a decent little run around the 1:10 mark…

Stoked.

While we’re here and we’re talking snow, we should mention this Cerebos Salt ad that’s doing the rounds.

It was recently awarded the Worlds Best Ad Of The Day – not bad for a company from Durban:

Them feels.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

