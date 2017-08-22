Pages Navigation Menu

It was terrible case of missed opportunity – Ezekwesili

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A FORMER Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast as a “terrible case of missed opportunity.” Buhari addressed Nigerians on Monday morning for the first time since returning from the UK, where he had gone for medical treatment over 100 days ago. The president in his brief broadcast spoke about […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

