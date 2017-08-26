Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s a compliment to compare me with Olamide, Phyno –MI – The Punch

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

It's a compliment to compare me with Olamide, Phyno –MI
The Punch
The last time prolific rap artiste, MI, released an album was in 2014 with the project he titled, The Chairman. Three years down the line, his fans are clamouring for a new work. In a recent interview with Saturday Beats, the self acclaimed Chairman
Being compared to Olamide, Phyno is a compliment- MITheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.