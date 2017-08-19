Its All About Spark As Tecno Mobile Throws Outlandish 2-In-1 Party In Lagos

Permit me to say this but TECNO Mobile is full of surprises. Gosh! Its either they are in the news for touring around the country capturing stunning images with one of their devices today or they are at an award ceremony tomorrow bagging awards for smartphone innovation and excellence.

Yesterday, Africa’s leading smartphone brand TECNO Mobile threw an outlandish 2-in-1 party in Lagos to celebrate the launch of its newest smartphone series – TECNO Spark and Spark Plus. The TECNO Spark series are camera-centric smartphones built to deliver optimal photography experience on a smartphone. Boasting a superior 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, the device is capable of detecting the lighting condition in a lowlight environment before activating a command that will automatically enhance the image brightness for clear, colorful and breathtaking images. The device conjures the use of its camera, flash and a new technology – screen flash, to deliver stunning images whether during the day or at night. Unlike other low to mid-range devices out there with very few tangible USPs, the TECNO Spark and its variant the Spark Plus are stylish and futuristic. The Spark Plus debuts a fingerprint scanner, 6.0-inch HD crystal clear HD screen, 3400mAh battery, 8 inbuilt image filters and Android 7 Nougat for effective multitasking.

The brand also announced at the Spark Party, the unveiling of its ‘One Million Dream Campaign’, which is the brand’s way of identifying young, talented people and then empowering them to fulfill their humankind potentials. The brand will give out the sum of One Million Naira to four promising individuals to enable them light-up their dreams.

The extravagant Spark party had in attendance a large number of undergraduate delegations from Unilag, LASU, Yaba-Tech and Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, as well as working professionals who found the party an entertaining spot to unwind and relax from the stress of the week. Held at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, guests were thrilled with good music from a line of artistes including Mayorkun, Immaculate, Olaboi, Gbasky and one of Nigeria’s finest disc jockey’s, DJ Consequence.

Winners of TECNO Spark device and Headset via a Raffle Draw at the Party.

TECNO Mobile is partnering with 3C Hub to kick-start the sales of the Spark devices in Nigeria. Starting from today. 19th of August, the TECNO Spark can be purchased at all 3C Hub retail outlets Nationwide for N32,800.

