It’s Jumia Back to School Writing Competition! Find Out How to Win up to 1 Million in Scholarship & Other Amazing Prizes

Ready for back to school? Here’s some cool way to get ready. Enter the Jumia Writing Competition for a chance to win up to 1 million Naira in scholarship and other amazing prizes. For the 2017/2018 school year, we’ve got you covered! We’re sure you have a long list to shop, so we’ve pulled everything […]

The post It’s Jumia Back to School Writing Competition! Find Out How to Win up to 1 Million in Scholarship & Other Amazing Prizes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

