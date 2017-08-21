Pages Navigation Menu

It’s now an offence to be caught with plastic bags in Kenya

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

Kenyan Government on Monday warned that from Aug. 28, anyone caught with plastic bags, would be arrested, charged or fined between 19,417 dollars and 38,834 dollars. Kenya announced a ban on the use of plastic bags in March, giving manufacturers a six-month grace period as the order takes effect on Aug.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

