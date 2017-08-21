It’s now an offence to be caught with plastic bags in Kenya

Kenyan Government on Monday warned that from Aug. 28, anyone caught with plastic bags, would be arrested, charged or fined between 19,417 dollars and 38,834 dollars. Kenya announced a ban on the use of plastic bags in March, giving manufacturers a six-month grace period as the order takes effect on Aug.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

