IYC to Buhari: Don’t snub N’Delta, IPOB agitations, restructuring

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—FACTIONAL president of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, Mr. Eric Omare, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to be deceived by selfish politicians to ignore the Niger Delta, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, self-determination and restructuring agitations, but take urgent steps to address them for the nation to make progress.

Omare, in statement, yesterday, said: “We want to strongly advise President Buhari not to be misled by selfish politicians to disregard the different agitations in the country as the agitations are genuine and must be addressed for the country to make progress.

“While joining Nigerians in expressing delight over the return of President Buhari to Nigeria, I wish to call on him to focus on hitting the ground running, rather than unnecessary politicking.

“The Nigerian polity, especially the economy, has suffered from President Buhari’s constant absence due to health challenges, however, now that he has returned in good state, he should take urgent steps to address the economic challenges to take Nigeria out from recession, address the agitations in the Niger Delta region, the IPOB agitations and the different calls for self-determination and restructuring of the country.”

”“President Buhari must also avoid the temptation of been too engrossed in intra and inter party politics. What Nigerians need now is serious and purposeful leadership to address the multifarious problems facing the country? This is not time for politics but it is time for President Buhari to rise up as statesman to address the national challenges.

“In the coming days and weeks, we expect President Buhari to take concrete steps towards to address the demands for restructuring, sincere commitment towards the Niger Delta peace process and steps towards economic recovery including resolution of the ongoing industrial action by university teachers.”

The post IYC to Buhari: Don’t snub N’Delta, IPOB agitations, restructuring appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

