Jaiz Takaful Insurance to pay claims within 7 days – CEO – Vanguard
|
Jaiz Takaful Insurance to pay claims within 7 days – CEO
Vanguard
THE Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc has commenced operations in Nigeria with the promise that all policy holders would be paid at the end of every fiscal year either through claims or profit sharing. Mr. Momodou Musa Joof, Managing Director, Jaiz Takaful …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!