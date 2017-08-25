Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB 2017 Cut-off Mark: What Difference Does It Make?

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

It came as a surprise to many that the 2017 cut-off marks for 2017 were way below expectation. Well, I wasn’t all that surprised. Remember I told you guys before the cut-off marks were announced that a change from the norm should be expected. Some how, I had a hunch that there was going to …

The post JAMB 2017 Cut-off Mark: What Difference Does It Make? appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.