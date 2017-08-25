Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB: Admission processes for 2017/2018 commence Sept.15

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board says the admission processes for 2017/2018 will commence on Sept.15 and close on Jan.31, 2018. The Head of JAMB Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Bwari, Abuja, on Friday. Benjamin said that the direct entry applications for admission would […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

