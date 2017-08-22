Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB announces cut off marks for admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB on Tuesday announced minimum cut off marks for admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. JAMB fixed the minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities in Nigeria at 120, polytechnics and colleges of education at 100, while that of innovative enterprising institutes was pegged at 110. The Board however said institutions are free to raise their cut off marks for admission above the set minimum.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

