JAMB Announces When 2017/18 Admission Processes Will Commence

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, says the admission processes for 2017/2018 will commence on September 15 and close on January 31, 2018. The Head of JAMB Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Bwari, Abuja, on Friday. Benjamin said that the direct entry …

