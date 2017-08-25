Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB cut-off marks worst in the world – ASUP

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

​T​he Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP)​ ​has condemned the downward review of cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions. ​The body further described the latest marks as the worst in the world JAMB​, ​along with stakeholders​,​ had fixed the minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities at 120 and polytechnics and colleges of […]

JAMB cut-off marks worst in the world – ASUP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.