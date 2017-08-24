JAMB cut-off point not yardstick for determining best students — Don

Prof. Vicky Sylvester, Director, Consultancy Services Unit of the University of Abuja, has argued that candidates’ poor performance or otherwise in UTME does not really determine the best among them. Sylvester expressed the view in reaction to the minimum cut-off point fixed by stakeholders in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by Joint Admissions […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

