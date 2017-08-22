Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB fixes cut off marks for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed minimum cut off marks for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. The minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities in Nigeria was set for 120, polytechnics and colleges of education pegged at 100. Innovative enterprising institutes was pegged at 110. However, institutions can raise their cut off marks […]

