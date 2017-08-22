JAMB fixes cut off marks for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed minimum cut off marks for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. The minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities in Nigeria was set for 120, polytechnics and colleges of education pegged at 100. Innovative enterprising institutes was pegged at 110. However, institutions can raise their cut off marks […]

JAMB fixes cut off marks for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

