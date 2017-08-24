JAMB: How cut-off marks were fixed – Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has revealed how the cut off marks were fixed for higher institutions. It said contrary to insinuations that it fixed the Tuesday’s tertiary institutions’ minimum admission cut-off marks, it was rather a collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, spoke to reporters […]

