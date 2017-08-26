Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB issues warning over 120 cut-off mark

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates that the 120 cut-off mark, does not guarantee automatic admission into higher institutions of learning. This week, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, insisted that stakeholders in education sector, unanimously agreed that the minimum cut-off marks for the university degree for the 2017 academic year be […]

JAMB issues warning over 120 cut-off mark

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.