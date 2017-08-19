JAMB mega Computer Based Centre will ease examination conduct ―Oloyede – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
JAMB mega Computer Based Centre will ease examination conduct ―Oloyede
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, on Saturday, said that the planned 5,000-seater Computer Based Centre of the body would bring an end to difficulties in the conduct of the yearly examination …
Amosun lays foundation for CBT Centre in Abeokuta
Comments
