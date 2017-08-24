JAMB: More universities kick against 120 cut-off mark

The Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ogun State, Prof. Oluyemisi Obilade, has kicked against the recent decision of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to peg admission cut-off mark at 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics. According to Obilade, the TASUED would never go below 180. “TASUED will not go below […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

